Sam Greenwood’s first taste of action at Preston North End ended in defeat to Lincoln City.

Sam Greenwood looks to have made a positive early impression at Preston North End with manager Ryan Lowe praising the Leeds United loanee, following his side’s pre-season opener.

Greenwood took to the pitch as a Preston player for the first time on Friday, having joined the Championship outfit on a season-long loan earlier this summer. The 22-year-old was named in the starting line-up and got 45 minutes under his belt in a 1-0 defeat against Michael Skubala’s Lincoln City.

It was a disappointing performance and result overall for Preston but Greenwood impressed, providing the only major first-half threat with his set-piece delivery, while a long-range effort fizzed just wide of the post. And Lowe was seemingly happy with the start his new loan arrival has made.

“Well, as you can see they’ve just bedded in well,” Lowe told the Lancashire Post of Greenwood and fellow summer arrival Stefan Thordarson. “The two of them have got quality, which you can see. Stefan is probably fitter than most at the moment, because he’s been playing and was just coming into a bit of a mini pre-season with his ex-team.

“Sam, we are going to have a good pre-season with him. But, you can see the quality of both players, along with the rest of the lads. They are thriving for each other and looking to make sure they stake a claim for the first game of the season, at home to Sheffield United. That’s what I want, for them to be competing with each other - which they are.

“The result is irrelevant for us - we’ve created some good chances with Milly, Emil. The lads had some opportunities and we had some great set plays from Sam Greenwood. The ‘keeper has saved one on the line. The good thing for us is just to see them all in there with no ice on their legs, thighs or ankles. They’ve all come through it.”

Greenwood has less than a month to build fitness and prepare for the 2024/25 Championship campaign, which kicks off for Preston with the Friday night visit of Sheffield United in the second week of August. Pre-season friendlies will now come thick and fast for Lowe’s side, with games against Southport FC, Bamber Bridge, Fiorentina, Salford City and Everton to look forward to.

Preston’s loan agreement does contain an option to buy, which is expected to be in the same region as that agreed by Middlesbrough last season, and the next 12 months will provide Greenwood with an opportunity to find a permanent home. The attacking midfielder will have 12 months remaining on his Leeds deal come next summer and so a long-term decision will need to be taken.

Greenwood has been in and around the fringes of the first-team squad at Leeds over the past few years but never been able to enjoy regular football. He was deemed surplus to requirements by new manager Daniel Farke last summer and registered five goals and three assists at Middlesbrough, although that wasn’t enough for them to commit to a permanent deal.