Leeds United are preparing to face Ligue 1 club AS Monaco in a pre-season friendly this afternoon as their preparations continue for the 2023-24 Championship campaign.

The Whites kick off the competitive action against Cardiff City on August 6 with more transfer activity expected this summer after the arrival of Ethan Ampadu earlier this week.

The player's transfer from Chelsea marked the first incoming for Leeds this window. Nine players have moved on, meaning more arrivals are on the cards ahead of Daniel Farke's first season in charge.

Leeds set for transfer windfall from Italy

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Elia Caprile is set to join Serie A champions Napoli, according to a report from Italy. The 21-year-old from Verona joined Leeds in January 2020 after spending the first part of his career in the academy set-up at Chievo Verona.

However, he was unable to establish himself in West Yorkshire as he joined SC Bari last summer, signing a three-year deal with the club. He left Leeds without making a senior single appearance. The Italian has impressed during his first season with the Serie B club, and is set to sign a five-year deal with last year's Serie A champions Napoli.

That is according to GianlucaDiMazrio.com, who reports the deal is worth between €6m and €7m with the report also claiming 25 per cent of the fee will go to Leeds.

At the current exchange rate, the fee will be between £5.19m - £6.06m - meaning the Whites are set to receive a minimum of £1.29m. Caprile is set to be loaned out to Empoli once he signs his deal with Napoli.

Possible loan move for Perkins

Sonny Perkins could be allowed to leave Leeds on loan this summer, according to our very own Graham Smyth.

Speaking on the YEP's Inside Elland Road Podcast, Smyth said Perkins is more likely to leave on loan this season with Mateo Joseph set to remain at Elland Road this term.

He said: “Mateo Joseph he is one that we are hearing good noises about this summer. He has impressed in pre-season, from him and Perkins, Perkins is the one who probably goes on loan and Joseph sticks around and I think he might get a chance, he might get more of a chance than he got last season.”

