A look at the possible Leeds United starting XI for the opening day of the Championship season against Cardiff City next month

Leeds United made their first signing of the summer this week as Ethan Ampadu joined on a permanent deal from Premier League club Chelsea.

The 22-year-old has signed a four-year deal and will offer versatility to Daniel Farke with the defender also able to operate in midfield.

More arrivals are expected before the Whites kick off their 2023-24 Championship campaign against Cardiff City on August 6, with Ampadu the only arrival so far with nine players leaving the club.

Rodrigo and Tyler Roberts have departed on permanent deals while Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles were both released. Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente and Marc Roca have all departed on loan.

Leeds will need more new arrivals to bolster their squad for a promotion challenge and with that in mind, we have put together how their starting XI could look on the opening day based on the latest transfer rumours.

GK - Alexander Nubel As reported by the YEP earlier this week, the Bayern Munich goalkeeper is one man under consideration by Leeds as Illan Meslier's future remains unclear.

RB - Luke Ayling The defender has experience at this level and is one of the more senior heads in the Leeds dressing room

CB - Nathaniel Phillips The Liverpool centre back continues to be linked with a move to Elland Road after emerging as a summer target. He previously helped Bournemouth clinch promotion from the Championship during a loan spell away from Merseyside.

CB - Max Wober The Austrian player is one man Leeds might have feared losing this summer but recent reports suggest the club are hoping he will remain at Elland Road.