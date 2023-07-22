Leeds United’s likely starting XI for Championship opener if the transfer rumours are true
A look at the possible Leeds United starting XI for the opening day of the Championship season against Cardiff City next month
Leeds United made their first signing of the summer this week as Ethan Ampadu joined on a permanent deal from Premier League club Chelsea.
The 22-year-old has signed a four-year deal and will offer versatility to Daniel Farke with the defender also able to operate in midfield.
More arrivals are expected before the Whites kick off their 2023-24 Championship campaign against Cardiff City on August 6, with Ampadu the only arrival so far with nine players leaving the club.
Rodrigo and Tyler Roberts have departed on permanent deals while Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles were both released. Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente and Marc Roca have all departed on loan.
Leeds will need more new arrivals to bolster their squad for a promotion challenge and with that in mind, we have put together how their starting XI could look on the opening day based on the latest transfer rumours.