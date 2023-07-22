Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United v AS Monaco: Team news, predicted line up and stream details with expected debut

Leeds United are now just two weeks away from the new Championship season and the Whites take in their second summer friendly against AS Monaco today.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 11:15 BST

Daniel Farke’s Whites will face Monaco in a 4pm kick-off at York City’s LNER Community Stadium for a game which is being streamed on LUTV. Here, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up, early team news and then match updates from the home of the Minstermen followed by analysis and reaction.

Leeds took in their first pre-season friendly last Wednesday when facing arch rivals Manchester United in Oslo, the Whites falling to a 2-0 defeat in new boss Farke’s first game in charge. But a much stronger Leeds team is envisaged against Monaco who finished last season’s Ligue 1 season in sixth place.

The Whites are expected to hand a debut to Wales international midfielder Ethan Ampadu who completed a £7m switch from Chelsea this week to become the club’s first signing of the summer.

FRIENDLY VENUE: The LNER Community Stadium in York where Leeds United will host AS Monaco. Photo by Emma Simpson/Getty Images.FRIENDLY VENUE: The LNER Community Stadium in York where Leeds United will host AS Monaco. Photo by Emma Simpson/Getty Images.
FRIENDLY VENUE: The LNER Community Stadium in York where Leeds United will host AS Monaco. Photo by Emma Simpson/Getty Images.

Predicted Leeds United XI: Klaesson; Drameh, Cresswell, Cooper, Wober; Ampadu, Gyabi; Sinisterra, James, Gelhardt, Rutter.

