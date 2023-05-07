Leeds United ‘set for talks’ over winger as Liverpool star ‘rejects’ Whites offer

Leeds United are reportedly set to hold talks with Premier League rivals Fulham over a permanent move to Whites winger Daniel James.

Football Insider have claimed a serious ankle injury suffered by Fulham star Andreas Pereira has ‘opened the door’ for the Cottagers to convert James’ loan move to Craven Cottage into a permanent switch at the end of the season. The Wales winger has been a regular feature of Marco Silva’s matchday squads despite only providing an underwhelming return of three goals and one assist in 27 appearances in all competitions this season.

The two clubs are said to be ‘set for talks over a permanent summer deal’ for the former Manchester United winger and there is a suggestion Leeds will be ‘happy’ to allow James to depart if they are relegated from the Premier League.

The same outlet have suggested the Whites have shown an interest in bringing James Milner back to Elland Road as his current contract at Liverpool comes to a close. The former England star made over 50 appearances for Leeds during the early years of his career before going on to play for the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Manchester City.

Now 37-years-old, Milner has enjoyed a productive eight-year stay at Anfield, helping Jurgen Klopp’s men becoming Premier League and Champions League winners, as well as lifting the Carabao Cup, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA World Club Cup.