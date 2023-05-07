Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The deadliest teams from set-pieces in the Premier League and where Leeds United rank against Arsenal, Man Utd and Chelsea - gallery

Leeds United are back in action next weekend at home to in-form Newcastle United

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 7th May 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 15:00 BST

Leeds United are fighting for their lives in the Premier League and were beaten 2-1 by table toppers Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this weekend. The Whites were losing 2-0 before Rodrigo pulled a goal back for them. 

Sam Allardyce’s side have three more games of this term to get through now against Newcastle United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hostpur.

The relegation battle is expected to go down to the wire this season. Here is a look at where Leeds rank in the most goals scored from set pieces table in the top flight in this campaign, as per WhoScored....

16 goals

1. Liverpool

16 goals

15 goals

2. Spurs

15 goals

14 goals

3. Brentford

14 goals

13 goals

4. Man City

13 goals

