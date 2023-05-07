Leeds United now have three games left of the season as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League

Leeds United can take confidence from their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City this weekend. The Whites were losing 2-0 before Rodrigo pulled one back for them late in the second-half.

However, they weren’t able to find an equaliser in the end at the Etihad Stadium. Sam Allardyce’s side are back in action next Saturday at home to Newcastle United before clashes against West Ham away and Tottenham Hotspur on the final day at Elland Road.

Here is a look at the best Leeds images from their clash against City on Saturday afternoon in their new manager’s first match at the helm...

