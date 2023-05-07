Leeds news you can trust since 1890
15 best Leeds United and Sam Allardyce images during their clash against Manchester City - gallery

Leeds United now have three games left of the season as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 7th May 2023, 10:21 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 14:00 BST

Leeds United can take confidence from their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City this weekend. The Whites were losing 2-0 before Rodrigo pulled one back for them late in the second-half.

However, they weren’t able to find an equaliser in the end at the Etihad Stadium. Sam Allardyce’s side are back in action next Saturday at home to Newcastle United before clashes against West Ham away and Tottenham Hotspur on the final day at Elland Road.

Here is a look at the best Leeds images from their clash against City on Saturday afternoon in their new manager’s first match at the helm...

Sam Allardyce during the national anthem as Leeds’ game clashed with the coronation.

1.

The players huddle at the end of the game.

2.

Allardyce speaks to his players after the game, with goal scorer Rodrigo looking disappointed.

3.

Allardyce and the players go and clap the away support.

4.

