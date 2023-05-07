Leeds United showing ‘interest’ in Sheffield United man amid defender update

Leeds United were beaten 2-1 away at table toppers Manchester City this weekend at the Etihad Stadium in Sam Allardyce’s first game in the charge. The Whites are currently above the relegation zone on goal difference.

They are next in action next Saturday at home to Newcastle United. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club....

Attacking midfielder eyed

Leeds are reportedly keen on a summer swoop for Manchester City attacking midfielder James McAtee. As detailed in a report by the Daily Mail, Pep Guardiola’s side will open talks with him over a new contract with the Whites one of a few clubs including Brentford, Burnley and Aston Villa who have expressed an ‘interest’.

The youngster has spent this season on loan at Sheffield United in the Championship and has helped the Blades gain promotion under Paul Heckingbottom. He has made 37 appearances in all competitions for the South Yorkshire club and has chipped in with eight goals.

Update regarding defender

Leeds-linked defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu has emerged on Eintracht Frankfurt’s radar ahead of the next transfer. The Bundesliga giants, who won the Europa League last year after beating Rangers in the final in Seville, are said to have made an offer for the 17-year-old, according to Foot Mercato.