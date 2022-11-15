Marcelo Bielsa is looking increasingly likely to return to the Premier League before the new year - nine months after he was sacked by Leeds United. Bournemouth are said to be in ‘advanced talks’ with the Argentine.

The Cherries looked like they could have stuck with Gary O’Neil after a successful start to life without Scott Parker, however it appears they are instead looking to bring Bielsa back to England and help them retain their Premier League status this season. While Bielsa is yet to agree to a move to the Vitality Stadium, reports claim they have made an offer and are waiting to hear his response.

Meanwhile, Football Insider have also claimed that Everton could look to hijack their move for the 67-year-old as they consider sacking Frank Lampard. The Toffees currently sit 17th in the table after their 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

If Bielsa does join the Cherries then the Whites will be reunited with their former boss as they travel to the south coast on April 29, while they would face a trip to Goodison Park on February 18.

Here is today’s transfer news...

LEEDS UTD 'SEND' SCOUTS TO MONITOR BORUSSIA DORTMUND ACE

Leeds United officials were in attendance at Borussia Dortmund's clash with Borussia Monchengladbach last week as they monitored Raphael Guerreiro. The Portugal star's contract in Germany expires in the summer. (90min)

MAGPIES 'FACE' EUROPEAN COMPETITION IN FULL-BACK PURSUIT

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United defender Cody Drameh, who has made one Premier League appearance this season. However, Lille, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund are also keen on the 20-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano)

WEST HAM 'CONSIDER' SURPRISE MOVE FOR BARCELONA VETERAN

West Ham are said to be targeting Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba in January after the Spaniard fell out of favour at the Camp Nou. The Irons will face a tough challenge luring him to the Premier League, with Alba believed to have no intention of leaving the club. (Fichajes)

EVERTON 'SUFFER' BLOW IN PURSUIT OF CHELSEA STARLET

Everton target Armando Broja is reportedly 'unlikely' to leave Chelsea in January after the Toffees failed to snap him up in the summer. Broja has featured 12 times in the Premier League this season. (Daily Mirror)

LIVERPOOL TO 'RIVAL' MAN CITY FOR SWISS STAR

Liverpool and Man City are reportedly one of a number of clubs considering a January move for RB Salzburg's Noah Okafor. The 22-year-old - who has ten goals this season - could be available for around €35-40m. (Florian Plettenberg)

ERLING HAALAND 'LINKED' WITH NON-LEAGUE SWITCH

Man City striker Erling Haaland has been the subject of a loan bid from non-league Ashton United. The Greater Manchester club have enquired about bringing the Norwegian in on a 28-day loan deal to keep him fit during the World Cup. (Ashton United FC)

CHELSEA 'SNUB' MAN UNITED ICON

Graham Potter has reportedly made it clear that he doesn't want to sign Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, despite Todd Boehly's relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes. The 37-year-old looks extremely likely to leave Old Trafford in January after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. (Mail Online)

LEICESTER CITY 'FACE' COMPETITION FOR TIELEMANS REPLACEMENT

