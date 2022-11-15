The World Cup begins next Sunday and Leeds have three players plus a loaned out forward representing the club in Qatar. Whites trio Rasmus Kristensen, Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams in addition to Fulham’s Whites loanee Dan James are all representing the Elland Road club in the global extravaganza. Kristensen is part of the Denmark squad as Aaronson and Adams bid for glory with a USA side in the same group as England and Wales – for whom James is part of the squad.

Marsch’s side will return to Premier League action with the home clash against defending champions and odds-on title favourites Manchester City on the evening of Wednesday, December 28 in an 8pm kick-off. The game was initially scheduled as a Boxing Day fixture but was moved for live broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Leeds have also arranged a friendly at home to La Liga highflyers Real Sociedad to take place in a 7.45pm kick-off on Friday, December 16. In the meantime, here is how the Leeds United World Cup diary looks in chronological order as far as the Group stages are concerned with a run through of who is in action and when, in order, and how to watch – plus a bonus at the end.