Stuart McKinstry has become the latest Leeds United player to head out on loan this summer.

He follows Charlie Cresswell, Tyler Roberts, Helder Costa, Jamie Shackleton and Lewis Bate out of Elland Road with hopes of regular senior football at Scottish Premiership club Motherwell.

McKinstry initially joined Leeds from his hometown club three years ago, and now returns to Fir Park with first-team experience under his belt as a United player.

The majority of McKinstry’s time at Elland Road has been spent with the Under-23 setup, however in a bid to avoid injury and arrange a loan move, the Scot has not been involved for the freshly-coined Under-21 group this season.

The 19-year-old will spend the 2022/23 campaign north of the border, where he will hope to make several appearances for Steven Hammell’s side.

There had been reported interest from League Two Hartlepool United, but McKinstry’s preference is thought to have been a return to Scotland’s top flight.

Motherwell were knocked out of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying rounds by Sligo Rovers earlier this summer, after finishing fifth in the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership standings.

McKinstry’s loan move sets up a potential head-to-head with former Leeds teammate Nohan Kenneh, who joined Hibernian on a free transfer upon the expiry of his United contract at the end of last season.