Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mateusz Klich is the oldest player at Leeds United, and the prospect of his Whites career winding down has accelerated in recent months.

The Polish international hopes to be selected by Czesław Michniewicz this winter ahead of his country’s appearance at the 2022 World Cup, but knows game-time in the lead up to the tournament is vital.

Since Jesse Marsch’s arrival, Klich has been left out of the American’s starting XI on a number of occasions – the first time he has found himself out of favour at Elland Road since the days of Thomas Christiansen.

Mateusz Klich of Leeds United runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A possible exit was mooted earlier in the transfer window, but a commanding substitute display in the home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers demonstrated why the Pole remains an important member of the first-team squad, and looks set to stay in LS11.

Despite this, Klich was consigned to the bench once more on the south coast as Leeds drew with Southampton last weekend, appearing only in the final few minutes.

In a bid to stay match-sharp then, the 32-year-old appeared for Michael Skubala’s Under-21 group on Monday as they toiled to a 2-2 draw with Norwich City’s development squad at Thorp Arch.

Keen to stress his involvement was in no way a demotion from first-team affairs, Skubala clarified that Klich, Adam Forshaw, Crysencio Summerville, Sam Greenwood and Cody Drameh, who all started, were included for match fitness purposes.

“They're amazing, as athletes, as footballers, they will come into the 21s and their attitude is first class,” Skubala said at full-time.

"Honestly, it's first class in the dressing room with the young pros. It's first class when they're playing, you know, I've got Klichy running 30-40 metres to recover [the ball]. What a great example it is for our young players at this club to see that and I think that's what's great about Leeds United,