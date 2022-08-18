Leeds United coach explains why Mateusz Klich is setting perfect example despite uncertain future
Leeds United man Mateusz Klich featured for the Whites’ Under-21 side earlier this week in a bid to remain match fit
Mateusz Klich is the oldest player at Leeds United, and the prospect of his Whites career winding down has accelerated in recent months.
The Polish international hopes to be selected by Czesław Michniewicz this winter ahead of his country’s appearance at the 2022 World Cup, but knows game-time in the lead up to the tournament is vital.
Since Jesse Marsch’s arrival, Klich has been left out of the American’s starting XI on a number of occasions – the first time he has found himself out of favour at Elland Road since the days of Thomas Christiansen.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds United news: £10million bid made for Whites target as Chelsea ‘willing to listen to offers’
-
2
‘Excellent’ - Leeds United player hailed as deal agreed
-
3
Leeds United see ‘bid rejected’ for starlet as rivals ‘submit £18m offer’ for striker ‘target’
-
4
Leeds United news: Whites-linked international agrees to join Premier League rivals as Marsch hails Bamford decision
-
5
Gary Neville makes ‘failure’ claim about Leeds United star during Man Utd stint
A possible exit was mooted earlier in the transfer window, but a commanding substitute display in the home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers demonstrated why the Pole remains an important member of the first-team squad, and looks set to stay in LS11.
Despite this, Klich was consigned to the bench once more on the south coast as Leeds drew with Southampton last weekend, appearing only in the final few minutes.
In a bid to stay match-sharp then, the 32-year-old appeared for Michael Skubala’s Under-21 group on Monday as they toiled to a 2-2 draw with Norwich City’s development squad at Thorp Arch.
Keen to stress his involvement was in no way a demotion from first-team affairs, Skubala clarified that Klich, Adam Forshaw, Crysencio Summerville, Sam Greenwood and Cody Drameh, who all started, were included for match fitness purposes.
“They're amazing, as athletes, as footballers, they will come into the 21s and their attitude is first class,” Skubala said at full-time.
"Honestly, it's first class in the dressing room with the young pros. It's first class when they're playing, you know, I've got Klichy running 30-40 metres to recover [the ball]. What a great example it is for our young players at this club to see that and I think that's what's great about Leeds United,
“I've seen that in other clubs over my time, in my other role with England with the Under-18s, where you see they haven't got that quite good attitude when they do it, but the senior pros have been amazing."