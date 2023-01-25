Leeds United have managed to tie down one of their brightest young prospects to a professional contract.

The Whites may be concentrating on staying in the Premier League this season, bringing in new signings to aid their battle for survival, but preparations for the future continue at Thorp Arch. The academy serves as a vital part of that process, but there is always a risk of bigger clubs trying to sign some of the brightest young players.

That won’t be the case with young full-back Connor Ferguson, who has committed his immediate future to Leeds, signing a two-and-a-half year deal to keep him in place until the summer of 2025. Ferguson has featured regularly for the club’s under-18s side in recent times, making 12 appearances this term alone across the Premier League North, Premier League Cup and FA Youth Cup.

The 18-year-old is a left-back by trade, and it’s hoped he can compete for a spot in the first team in the years to come.

Speaking after penning a new deal, Ferguson said: “I’m over the moon, I’ve been a Leeds fan since I was little, so I’m chuffed. I’m really happy having been here from a young age and now I’ve got this deal, I want to push on. I’ve loved every step of the way so far, it’s been challenging in a good way and that has helped progress me as a player. I’ve been playing regularly for the Under-18s and now the next step is to try and push on and break into the Under-23s side.”

Ferguson is represented by former Leeds left-back Ian Harte, who took to Instagram to say: “Delighted for Connor Ferguson signing his first professional deal with Leeds United.”