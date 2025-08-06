Leeds United season ticket prices: how Leeds compare to Sunderland, Arsenal and rest of Premier League

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy

Sports Writer

Published 6th Aug 2025, 05:00 BST

How lucky are Leeds United fans in comparison to rival fanbases over season ticket prices

This month Leeds United commence their 2025/26 Premier League season with seven new faces already set to feature in the matchday squads.

The summer transfer window has been a hive of activity for Daniel Farke’s club and more is anticipated to come as Whites fans await in hope for the potential arrival of Brazil and Feyenoord’s forward Igor Paixao.

However, just how financially feasible will it be to see Leeds take on the likes of West Ham, Chelsea, Sunderland and Arsenal in action? Some top tier clubs are said to have put up their season ticket prices by as much as 14%, leaving fans unable to support their beloved side in quite the same way while a few clubs have opted to raise their season ticket prices by just under 3%.

With season ticket prices of all the top-flight clubs now revealed, here is where the Elland Road club sit compared to their 2025/26 rivals...

Getty Images

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at Fulham is a whopping £3084.

2. Fulham

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at Fulham is a whopping £3084. | Getty Images

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium is £2223.

3. Tottenham Hotspur

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium is £2223. Photo: Mike Hewitt

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at Arsenal is £1726.

4. Arsenal

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at Arsenal is £1726. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at West Ham is £1720.

5. West Ham United

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at West Ham is £1720. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at Manchester City is £1600.

6. Manchester City

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at Manchester City is £1600. | Getty Images

