The summer transfer window has been a hive of activity for Daniel Farke’s club and more is anticipated to come as Whites fans await in hope for the potential arrival of Brazil and Feyenoord’s forward Igor Paixao .

However, just how financially feasible will it be to see Leeds take on the likes of West Ham, Chelsea, Sunderland and Arsenal in action? Some top tier clubs are said to have put up their season ticket prices by as much as 14%, leaving fans unable to support their beloved side in quite the same way while a few clubs have opted to raise their season ticket prices by just under 3%.