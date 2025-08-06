This month Leeds United commence their 2025/26 Premier League season with seven new faces already set to feature in the matchday squads.
The summer transfer window has been a hive of activity for Daniel Farke’s club and more is anticipated to come as Whites fans await in hope for the potential arrival of Brazil and Feyenoord’s forward Igor Paixao.
However, just how financially feasible will it be to see Leeds take on the likes of West Ham, Chelsea, Sunderland and Arsenal in action? Some top tier clubs are said to have put up their season ticket prices by as much as 14%, leaving fans unable to support their beloved side in quite the same way while a few clubs have opted to raise their season ticket prices by just under 3%.
With season ticket prices of all the top-flight clubs now revealed, here is where the Elland Road club sit compared to their 2025/26 rivals...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.