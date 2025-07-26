Leeds United have added confidence and momentum to what became a difficult position last season for Daniel Farke.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucas Perri watched on as his new team-mates beat Paderborn 3-2 on Saturday, just a couple of hours after signing a four-year deal. The Whites paid €16m plus €2m in add-ons for the Brazilian goalkeeper, who according to his new boss shone in Ligue 1 last season for Lyon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're all pretty happy that we have Lucas," said Farke. "I've mentioned that we are looking - apart from the central defence and central midfield - in all positions still for improvements and to strengthen the squad. And this is what we found with Lucas. We are all pretty happy that the deal is right now over the line and can't wait that he can hopefully start with us pretty soon."

Perri's arrival makes it four in the senior goalkeeping department. Illan Meslier, who was replaced late last season, Karl Darlow who replaced him and Alex Cairns complete Farke's current options. Of the quartet, Meslier's future appears to be the most shrouded in doubt. Though Farke has publicly declared Patrick Bamford's time at Elland Road to be at an end he has made no such suggestions about Meslier and a potential summer exit. He did not definitively say that he will go into the Premier League season with all four still on the books, however. And his comments on Perri all-but installed the new boy as number one.

"All four are under contract," he said. "It's definitely better to have too many goalkeepers than not enough but definitely for sure we will see. For me, it was important that with Lucas we have a goalkeeper in a really good age. Especially for a goalkeeper he's still at a young age but already with experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For me, important that he also comes with confidence. Had a really good season with Lyon, qualified for the Europa League. He comes with confidence. Got lots of praise last season so has confidence and momentum. We had a few difficult situations more or less at the end of last season, on our goalkeeper position, and for that, we were looking for a goalkeeper who has momentum, who has confidence."

Looking at his current options, though, Farke is content with what he has. "Obviously, I'm pretty pleased to have Illan. At this age to have 100 Premier League games, more than 100 Championship games says a lot about his potential, his quality. We have with Karl Darlow a veteran who's proven, who has delivered under pressure in the final stage of last season. I'm pretty happy with this, and also with Alex Cairns, a fantastic character. Pretty happy with my goalkeeping squad right now, we've got some [young] talents, one who is with us here in Germany [Rory Mahady]. So can't complain about this position. With this position I'm happy."