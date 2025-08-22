Leeds United season ticket prices compared to Arsenal, Chelsea and other Premier League rivals

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 19:00 BST

How does the most expensive season ticket at Leeds United's Elland Road compare to other Premier League clubs?

Elland Road was rocking once again on Monday night as Leeds United marked their return to the Premier League with a battling home win against Everton.

The likes of Lucas Perri, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Anton Stach were handed competitive debuts after joining the club during the summer transfer window and they were joined by fellow new additions Sean Longstaff and Lukas Nmecha when they were introduced as second half substitutes.

It was the latter that made the difference as the former Wolfsburg striker came off the bench to score a late penalty to hand all three points to Daniel Farke’s side and set off wild celebrations from the vast majority of those inside Elland Road.

Sell-out crowds are expected at the Whites famous old home throughout what already feels like an exciting season - but how much does the most expensive adult season ticket at Elland Road compare to Leeds’ rivals across the Premier League?

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at Fulham is a whopping £3084.

1. Fulham

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at Fulham is a whopping £3084. | Getty Images

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium is £2223.

2. Tottenham Hotspur

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium is £2223. Photo: Mike Hewitt

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at Arsenal is £1726.

3. Arsenal

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at Arsenal is £1726. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at West Ham is £1720.

4. West Ham United

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at West Ham is £1720. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at Manchester City is £1600.

5. Manchester City

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at Manchester City is £1600. | Getty Images

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at Bournemouth is £1164.

6. Bournemouth

The price of the most expensive adult season ticket at Bournemouth is £1164. | Getty Images

