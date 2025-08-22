Leeds United will need a new captain for at least the next three games.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has saluted a Leeds United “colossus” in tackling a new season captaincy question with the main man now out.

Farke will need a new skipper for at least the next three games due to club captain Ethan Ampadu suffering an MCL knee injury which is set to rule the midfielder out until after the international break.

Separate knee injuries forced Ampadu into two different spells on the sidelines during last season’s Championship promotion-winning captain in which centre-back Pascal Struijk wore the captain’s armband when available in Ampadu’s absence.

Struijk, though, who formed a first choice centre-back pairing alongside Joe Rodon last term now faces new competition for a starting berth in the shape of £15m Slovenian international defender Jaka Bijol who is one of nine new summer signings.

Having been suspended for the opening weekend clash at Everton, Bijol is back available for United’s second game of the new Premier League season on Saturday night at Arsenal.

Even with Ampadu sidelined, Farke has a decision to make but Struijk is heading into the weekend following huge praise from his manager for his display in Monday night’s win against Everton and overall leadership qualities.

"Really like a colossus”

Asked amid so many new faces if Struijk was still the likely captain in Ampadu's absence - and also what he thought of Struijk's display against Everton, Farke said: “He was outstanding, a top performance.

"Really like a colossus in the defence, he won many, many headers but also Pascal is very good on the ball, good in the build-up which is important and aggressive also in defending forward, good leadership.

"He was in the last season an outstanding player for us, he has proven his worth and of course he is also a big leader in the dressing room.

"But nowadays it's not just up to one or two players, you need a core group who lead and each and every player has to show responsibility but of course we have a good group of leaders.

"Sometimes not all of them are always playing or not always even in the squad.

"When I think also about our other defensive options like Jaka Bijol or Sebastiaan Bornauw who are top, top characters although they were not involved they are also important in the dressing room and already right now a player like Dominic (Calvert-Lewin).

"With his experience, he has played nearly 250 Premier League games, his confidence and his maturity I think also when he speaks to a younger player it's also quite important.

"We have a good group. In these teams it's not perhaps the old fashioned way where there was one big leader who leads the whole group.

"Nowadays it's a bit more core group and I am pretty, pretty blessed to have such a good group together with our boys."