A Leeds United star has highlighted a “massive” factor in the club’s bid for Premier League survival.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Whites ace Sean Longstaff has saluted a “massive” team component in Leeds United’s survival bid and difference to six other teams.

Newly-promoted Leeds are looking to survive their first season back in the Premier League at a time when the last six teams promoted to the country’s top flight have all gone straight back down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds, though, already have four points on the board after just three games played following a 1-0 win at home to Everton and goalless draw at home to Newcastle United to which clean sheets were crucial.

Those clean sheets, says Longstaff, could be “massive” in the club’s quest to stay up and ultimately the difference to the last six teams to have gone down in Luton Town, Sheffield United, Burnley, Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton.

Speaking to LUTV, Longstaff saluted United’s opening haul of four points as a decent start and also declared his belief that only small moments of quality cost Leeds in the 5-0 defeat at Arsenal.

"It's massive,” said Longstaff about two clean sheets already in the bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think you look at the teams that have come up in previous years and they have probably gone about it a different way in terms of their style.

"It can get even better, there's no doubt about that”

“They want to implement their style and probably forget about the most important thing which is not conceding goals because unless you do that you will never have a chance to win a game and we have done that really well so far.

"It can get even better, there's no doubt about that, but I think as a start I think we have got to be pretty happy."

Assessing the levels in the Premier League that Leeds will have to keep operating at, Longstaff admitted: “It's relentless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From the first minute until the very last, you never feel like you can switch off for a second because a good team can take advantage of that.

“I don't think we played badly at all”

"I think we unfortunately felt that at Arsenal because I don't think we played badly at all, it was just sort of little moments in the game where they were really good and it cost us.

"But against Newcastle everyone was switched on for the full game and did really well.

“The subs who came in did kept the level and added to it even and I think four points from the first three games is a really good return considering some of the top teams we have played."