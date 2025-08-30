Leeds United took on Newcastle United at Elland Road in their third game of the new Premier League campaign.

A tough Leeds United side bagged their fourth point of the new Premier League season as Saturday evening’s hosting of Newcastle United ended in a goalless draw featuring an injury blow and new signing debut.

Newcastle made a bright start as the dangerous Tino Livramento got in behind Joe Rodon down the left flank but his cross flew through the area and evaded striker William Osula as Leeds survived.

Leeds, though, then began to push the Magpies back, Anton Stach seeing a shot from the edge of the area blocked before later sending a free-kick well wide.

Two excellent tackles from ex-Newcastle man Sean Longstaff kept the Whites on the front foot but the Magpies squandered arguably the best chance of the half in the 16th minute as Jacob Ramsey's cross pickled out Osula whose shot was blocked by Gabriel Gudmundsson near the line.

Another dangerous Newcastle cross from Jacob Murphy then flew through the box before Leeds' most advanced midfielder Stach drilled another shot wide from the edge of the area.

Whilst not counting as an attempt at goal, possibly the best Leeds chance of the half was wasted in the 36th minute as a peach of a cross from Gudmundsson sailed through the box with the onrushing Dan James and Jayden Bogle unable to get to it.

A decent attempt from Gnonto was then deflected wide but Newcastle finished the half with a flourish as the game's first shot on goal from Murphy was beaten away by Whites keeper Lucas Perri for a corner.

From the corner, a curling shot from Fabian Schar took a deflection before dropping on to the roof of the net and the half ended with a poor cross from Gnonto sailing behind for a goal kick.

Newcastle lost Jacob Ramsey during the interval as young Lewis Miley was brought on to replace him and Leeds made a bright start to the second half.

Good work from Gnonto teed up a chance for Bogle on the edge of the box but Bogle could only fire an attempt well wide and over.

Newcastle, though, gradually got going and Murphy let fly with a fine drive from 25 yards out that a flying Perri needed to palm behind for a corner. A cross from Kieran Trippier then caused a mix up between Struijk and Perri but Perri was able to clear.

Farke’s double change on the hour mark followed by injury blow

Whites boss Daniel Farke opted to make a double change on the hour mark as wingers James and Gnonto were taken off for Brenden Aaronson and Jack Harrison - the latter's introduction greeted by a rather mixed reception.

A third Leeds change then followed as striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin replaced Lucas Nmecha but Newcastle threatened with 18 minutes left as Lewis Hall fizzed a decent attempt just over the bar from the edge of the box.

At the other end, Harrison looked to play in Calvert-Lewin who took a heavy touch to his through ball although he was flagged offside in any case. Moments later, the Leeds striker hammered a shot from distance wide.

As the clock hit the 80 minute marker, left back Gudmundsson pulled up injured and needed to be replaced by latest summer signing James Justin who was brought on for his Whites debut.

Newcastle began to push Leeds back but the Whites still offered a threat themselves with Calvert-Lewin leading the line and winning a corner which was wasted by a Leeds foul.

But Leeds went mightily close to finding the net in the 90th minute as Bogle stormed forward and slipped in Calvert-Lewin whose fierce low shot was well saved by the feet of Magpies keeper Nick Pope.

The Whites and Magpies were then given six minutes of added time to find a winner and Leeds twice threatened to bring the house down, Harrison getting in behind Miley but seeing his pullback cleared for a corner.

Joe Rodon then managed to send in a looping header towards goal from the corner but the solid Pope saved as an entertaining contest ended in a goalless draw and Leeds applauded off by their fans.

Leeds United v Newcastle United: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson (Justin 80); Gruev, Stach, Longstaff; James (Aaronson 60), Gnonto (Harrison 60), Nmecha (Calvert-Lewin 70). Subs not used: Darlow, Bornauw, Bijol, Okafor, Piroe.

Attendance: 37,727.