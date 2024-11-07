Junior Firpo remains in the dark over his Leeds United future but if a 2025 exit beckons he wants to bow out in style.

The left-back has been a mainstay of both of Daniel Farke's promotion-chasing Whites teams in 2024. New Year's Day started a run of fitness and form that has kept him in the team and resulted in 35 starts from a possible 38 in the Championship. Only a one-game yellow card suspension has taken him out of the line-up so far in the current campaign. But even as a permanent fixture for Farke, Firpo knows little about how the club views him when it comes to life beyond this season.

Speaking to the YEP exclusively for this week's Inside Elland Road newsletter, Firpo admitted the future has been on his mind ever since Leeds slipped out of the Premier League. Unlike others, he opted to stay put at Elland Road. Several players exercised relegation clauses in their contracts in order to move on loan to top flight clubs in England, Spain, Germany and Italy. There were exit clauses activated this summer too that led to high profile exits and big money moves. Firpo, with a young family settled in West Yorkshire, remained throughout. Change is never too far away in this sport, however.

"Football is like that," he said. "One day you are here, another day you are there. But this is the topic that I've been discussing with myself since we got relegated. Obviously, I could have done the same [as others who left], I could have gone away. I have my options, I think everyone knows, it's not a thing that I can hide. I had my options and I could go away, but as you say, my family is settled here. We are doing really good at the moment, but we don't know what the future will say for me."

Firpo went on to reveal that no talks have yet taken place over a potential contract extension, but however that situation pans out he wants to ensure the 2024/25 campaign ends the right way. Even if it is his last in Leeds colours.

"I don't know even what Leeds want to do with me," he said. "I don't know yet. We haven't had this conversation yet. The manager hasn't had this conversation yet with me. I think we are just focusing at the moment in playing every game, winning every game, win as many games as possible, and get us promoted. This is the target. And if I have to leave after the season, at least Leeds are going to be in the Premier League."