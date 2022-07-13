Leeds United saga confirmed ‘this week’ as transfer link dismissed

Leeds United are back in action on Thursday as they continue their pre-season preparations.

The Whites are currently working away Down Under as part of their Australia tour, and they will face Brisbane Roar on Thursday.

As Leeds step up their preparations, they will be helped by a number of new signings after a rather busy summer.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jesse Marsch has been backed with a number of new signings, with the Whites desperate to avoid a relegation scrap this coming season.

And we could yet see more incomings, with Raphinha expected to leave within the coming days.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Raphinha completion nears

Barcelona are said to be expecting to present Raphinha on Friday.

It’s understood Leeds have agreed a deal in principle with Barca over the Brazilian, who was left behind from the trip to Australia.

Raphinha’s preference was always Barcelona, despite bids from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, and it seems he has got his wish.

According to Barca insider Gerard Romero, Barca are now expecting to present Raphinha to fans on Friday after club president Joan Laporta admitted the deal is now progressing towards the final stages.

Mata links shot down

Leeds have been linked with a move for former Manchester United star Juan Mata, but it seems reports are wide of the mark.

According to The Times, Leeds are not interested in a move for Mata, currently considering other targets as they continue to strengthen.

Mata is still looking for a new club, and he is said to prefer a move back to Spain this summer after around a decade in England.