Leeds United reveal long-awaited new home kit for 2022/23 including special 1972 feature

Leeds United have released the club’s new home strip for the upcoming 2022/23 Premier League season.

In partnership with adidas, the new shirt is designed with the history of the club in mind.

Complementing the strip’s base white colour, the shirt has a blue, three-stripe trim and rounded collar, including a special feature relating to the 50th anniversary of the Whites’ famous 1972 FA Cup win.

A statement on the club website read: “This shirt is a celebration of the club and its loyal supporters, with a finely crafted badge putting your passion on display, every time you adorn our historical colours of white, yellow and blue.

“Produced once again in partnership with official technical kit partner adidas and using a high-performance recycled material, the soft, textured AEROREADY fabric has the iconic LUFC script printed to recognise the 50th anniversary of the 1972 FA Cup winning side.

“The collar is a ribbed crew-neck design and is accompanied by sewn-on classic 3-stripes on the shoulders, with comfortable fitting sleeve cuffs as you work your way down the arm.”

Supporters will not be able to get their hands on the new strip until late August, weeks into the season, due to supply-chain issues.

Leeds United have released their home kit for 2022/23 (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)