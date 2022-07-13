'Everybody wins' - Leeds United fans react as Raphinha transfer saga gets fairy tale ending

On Wednesday, the Whites announced that they have reached a deal with Barcelona for the winger's sale, which will mark the end of a long-running transfer saga.

Raphinha's hopes of following in the footsteps of his hero Ronaldinho, who grew up in the same city as the United wideman, looked set to be spoiled by the Spanish Giants' financial troubles.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Barcelona failed to produce a bid that met United's valuation of the Brazilian, Chelsea came in with the offer in the region of £60m but Leeds did not accept.

Now, Raphinha is set to get his dream move to Catalonia, while the Whites will net a hefty profit for the 25-year-old, who arrived at Elland Road for just £17m in October 2020.

No Leeds fan will be pleased to see the back of Raphinha, who has entertained with his dazzling flair and created moments of magic to keep the club's hopes alive in desperate moments across the course of the last two seasons.

But supporters are divided about whether the player's departure is happening in a way that best benefits the club and its future.

Leeds United winger is set to join Barcelona in a £50m move, subject to a medical. Pic: Oli Scarff.

Some believe that Leeds have successfully negotiated a good deal for Raphinha's transfer:

@Stephen_LUFC: Lets be realistic, £50m up front with an extra 5m in add-ons is still good business for a player with only 2 years left on his contract. Good luck Raphinha, even though they're in a bit of trouble, it's not often Barca come knocking on the door for our players

@TimHoolahan: £10m less [than the fee Chelsea offered] to have him not playing against us this season? I’ll take that.

@M4rkSydney: If I had said to you in 2020, that we could sign a player for £17m, have a couple of very good seasons from him, and then move him on to a non-rival for £55m, I think you would have been pretty happy. Perspective please.

Ronahldinho joined Barcelona for €30 million in 2003. Pic: Joseph Jordan.

@SCDuffield: I felt a lot worse when we sold Robert Snodgrass to Norwich for 2 million.

Meanwhile, other fans are troubled by the recent sale of a similar forward, Richarlison, whose sale to Tottenham Hotspur earned Everton £60m.

Many believe United should have asked for more for Raphinha:

@Leethalwood: Daylight robbery.

Raphinha scored 11 Premier League goals for Leeds United last season. Pic: Jan Kruger.

@AshJohnson20: Feel like this is around £15m short. Worst bit being he's gone for less than Richarlison and Rapha is significantly better than him. At least it's done now though and we can move on.

@1NTKNM1: £50m for Raphinha is gonna look even more stupid after the World Cup

@EddieLeeds1: What an absolute disaster of a sale .. club have lost millions there. This time next year he’s £100 million plus. He’s going to shine at World Cup.

@MOTweets1919: A little on the low end but to make sure he never plays against us and terrorises whoever is at left-back? And to make sure he goes to Barcelona and not Chelsea? I’ll take it.

Overall, though, Leeds fans are keen to express their gratitude for a player whose contribution was central to the Whites' Premier League survival last season:

@Ellis_Platten: Raphinha was phenomenal for Leeds and is a massive reason as to why we’re still a Premier League club. We make a profit and he gets to play for his dream club. Everybody wins.

Raphinha scored the first goal in Leeds United's historic 2-1 victory over Brentford, which secured the Whites' Premier League survival on the final day of the 2021-2022 season. Pic: Alex Pantling.

@L33ds_Un1t3d: Undersold him or better to take less and not have to face him? Not sure either way, but it’s been a pleasure to watch him strut his stuff at Elland Road. Not seen many genuine world class players playing for Leeds in my time, but he’s right up there. Good luck to him.