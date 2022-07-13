Jesse Marsch's predicted Leeds United starting XI to face Brisbane Roar revealed

Leeds are expected to name something of a new-look starting XI in their first pre-season friendly with more or less a full squad to pick from

By Graham Smyth
Wednesday, 13th July 2022

Leeds United continue their pre-season schedule with a tie against Brisbane Roar on Thursday, July 14.

The evening kick-off on Australia’s Gold Coast means viewers in the United Kingdom have a 10:45am fixture to contend with, in which some of Leeds’ newest faces could make their unofficial bows.

Right-back Rasmus Kristensen hasn't been seen in friendly action yet but Leeds fans are likely to get a glimpse against Brisbane although Cody Drameh could get minutes, too.Last man standing at left-back Leif Davis will vie for a start after Junior Firpo’s injury, whilst caution over Liam Cooper’s Achilles tendon means it feels likely that Llorente will see game time alongside Robin Koch.Marc Roca played against Blackpool and caught the eye; he may line up alongside new man Tyler Adams who could provide a good foil for the Spaniard. Whether it's him or Forshaw from the start, both are likely to feature at some stage.

Patrick Bamford didn't play against Blackpool but is expected to start either this game or Sunday's against Aston Villa. Leeds are being cautious with him.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo or Brenden Aaronson could feature in the three or two behind Bamford, depending on the formation Marsch uses.

Head coach: Jesse Marsch

Jesse Marsch will take charge of his second pre-season fixture as Leeds boss on Thursday



Goalkeeper: Illan Meslier

Undisputed number one Illan Meslier is expected from the start having played after just a couple of days in training last week. He's as close to a certainty as you'll find.



Right-back: Rasmus Kristensen

Leeds fans could be set to get their first glimpse of the Danish international full-back against Brisbane Roar



Centre-back: Diego Llorente

Diego Llorente is raring to go and in line for a first start of pre-season



