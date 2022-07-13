Right-back Rasmus Kristensen hasn't been seen in friendly action yet but Leeds fans are likely to get a glimpse against Brisbane although Cody Drameh could get minutes, too.Last man standing at left-back Leif Davis will vie for a start after Junior Firpo’s injury, whilst caution over Liam Cooper’s Achilles tendon means it feels likely that Llorente will see game time alongside Robin Koch.Marc Roca played against Blackpool and caught the eye; he may line up alongside new man Tyler Adams who could provide a good foil for the Spaniard. Whether it's him or Forshaw from the start, both are likely to feature at some stage.