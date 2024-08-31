Leeds United completed their summer transfer business with the announcement of two signings on deadline day. Ao Tanaka joined from Fortuna Dusseldorf while Isaac Schmidt’s move from FC St. Gallen was confirmed late in the day.
The pair join Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns, Joe Rothwell, Manor Solomon, Jayden Bogle & Largie Ramazani as the new arrivals at Elland Road this summer. A number of players have left the club with big-money moves for Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray while the likes of Glen Kamara, Marco Roca & Diego Llorente have also departed.
Leeds showed interest in a number of players throughout the window as they looked to strengthen their ranks for another Premier League promotion bid. The Whites have picked up five points from their opening three games after two draws before picking up their first win with a 2-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday last week.
With the transfer window shut, we have looked at where some of Leeds’ summer targets ended up with no more player trading until January 1...
