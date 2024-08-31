Leeds United completed their summer transfer business with the announcement of two signings on deadline day. Ao Tanaka joined from Fortuna Dusseldorf while Isaac Schmidt’s move from FC St. Gallen was confirmed late in the day.

The pair join Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns, Joe Rothwell, Manor Solomon, Jayden Bogle & Largie Ramazani as the new arrivals at Elland Road this summer. A number of players have left the club with big-money moves for Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray while the likes of Glen Kamara, Marco Roca & Diego Llorente have also departed.

Leeds showed interest in a number of players throughout the window as they looked to strengthen their ranks for another Premier League promotion bid. The Whites have picked up five points from their opening three games after two draws before picking up their first win with a 2-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday last week.

With the transfer window shut, we have looked at where some of Leeds’ summer targets ended up with no more player trading until January 1...

1 . Jesurun Rak-Sakyi The winger joined the Whites' Championship rivals Sheffield United on loan for the duration of the 2024-25 campaign. Leeds and Hull City had reportedly agreed deals with Crystal Palace - with the final decision resting with the player as he made the move to Bramall Lane.

2 . Jonathan Rowe He was the subject of a £7m offer from Leeds United but it was turned down by Norwich City. Marseille have since signed Rowe on a season-long loan deal with an obligation to buy. The move is worth £17m in total.

3 . Dejan Ljubicic Had been on the radar of Elland Road recruitment chiefs throughout the summer, with Leeds seeing a £3.3million (€4m) bid rejected by 1. FC Koln last month. They never returned with an improved offer as he stayed put.

4 . Hugo Bueno The left-back emerged as a potential loan option for the Whites but Wolves instead agreed a deal with Dutch club Feyenoord.

5 . Jack Clarke Was a target for Leeds and would have made a big impact, but the Whites were never front of the chase due to Premier League interest. The 23-year-old joined Ipswich Town on a five-year contract in a deal worth up to £20m.