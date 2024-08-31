Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One former Leeds United player secured a late deadline day move

Leeds United promotion winner Tyler Roberts has joined League One side Northampton Town on a season-long loan from Birmingham City. The move was confirmed late on deadline day, with the Cobblers beating fellow third-tier side Barnsley to his signature.

Neil Moxley of The Mirror reported earlier on deadline day that Barnsley was a potential destination for Roberts but when his departure from Birmingham was confirmed, it was Northampton who had won the race to sign him.

Roberts joined Leeds from West Brom in 2018 and was part of Marcelo Bielsa’s promotion-winning side in 2020. He made 108 appearances for the Whites, scoring nine goals and providing 10 assists. He spent his final year with Leeds on loan at Queens Park Rangers before sealing a move to Birmingham in 2023. He penned a four-year contract but injury problems have prevented him from making the desired impact for the Blues as he joins Northampton in the hope of getting more minutes under his belt. He made 20 appearances for Birmingham last season as they were relegated from the Championship.

"Tyler is an attacking player who has a fantastic pedigree," said Cobblers manager Jon Brady. "The amount of football he has played at Premier League, Championship and international level speaks for itself and we think he will be a valuable addition to the squad with his ability and experience.

“His versatility is also important. He can play in a number of attacking positions and that gives us options. He travels well with the ball, he can break lines and he can both create and take opportunities. He is a technical player who is good on the ball and we are delighted to be able to welcome him in to the squad.”