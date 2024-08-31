Championship promotion contenders' transfer window report card as Leeds United, Sheffield United and Sunderland's summer business rated

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 31st Aug 2024, 06:00 BST

The YEP assesses Leeds United’s summer transfer business as well as that of their Championship promotion rivals in 2024/25.

This summer’s transfer window closed only a matter of hours ago and while deal sheets may or may not have been submitted by some clubs, the vast majority of teams have concluded their business for another couple of months.

Leeds added eight whilst shipping out several, including Archie Gray, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville. However, among the teams likely to challenge for promotion this season, they didn’t fare as poorly as others, or quite as badly as it could have done following the arrivals of Manor Solomon, Largie Ramazani, Ao Tanaka and Isaac Schmidt to finish the window with a flourish.

Here are the report cards for all nine likely promotion contenders’ summer business.

Strengthened last season's squad with some real attacking firepower in Scott Twine, Fally Mayulu and Sinclair Armstrong, which should mitigate Tommy Conway's exit, whilst supplementing other areas with the likes of Luke McNally from Burnley and George Earthy (loan) from West Ham. A strong window for Liam Manning's side.

1. Bristol City: A

1. Bristol City: A

Obliged to spend the best part of £25 million on Maxime Esteve and Mike Tresor before the window had even opened. Hannibal Mejbri joins from Manchester United on big wages but Joe Worrall is a steady pick-up at least. Losing Odobert, Berge, Amdouni, O'Shea, Muric and Weghorst in one fell swoop will hurt.

2. Burnley: D

2. Burnley: D

Several young additions and perhaps a slight overpay on Jack Rudoni for £5 million but average age of the arrivals is early-twenties. Callum O'Hare leaving on a free far from ideal.

3. Coventry City: C+

3. Coventry City: C+

Somewhere between acceptable and underwhelming. A No. 10 would have really made this window salvageable but losing Gray, Georginio, Summerville and co whilst still having the smallest Championship squad probably isn't how Daniel Farke envisaged it. Still, Ramazani, Solomon and Tanaka are good pick-ups, while Rodon on a permanent is solid business.

4. Leeds United: C

4. Leeds United: C

Some decent free transfers but whether they can replace the output of Chiedozie Ogbene and Ross Barkley remains to be seen. Big fee paid for Cardiff City's Mark McGuinness but otherwise not a load of business.

5. Luton Town: C

5. Luton Town: C

Aidan Morris is a smart buy, as Micah Hamilton could prove to be but if Emmanuel Latte Lath remains unsettled due to Ipswich's interest, the window as a whole will be disappointing. Josh Coburn leaving late in the window would also leave them light up top. Conway's arrival from Bristol City eases that, somewhat.

6. Middlesbrough: B-

6. Middlesbrough: B-

