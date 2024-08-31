This summer’s transfer window closed only a matter of hours ago and while deal sheets may or may not have been submitted by some clubs, the vast majority of teams have concluded their business for another couple of months.

Leeds added eight whilst shipping out several, including Archie Gray, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville. However, among the teams likely to challenge for promotion this season, they didn’t fare as poorly as others, or quite as badly as it could have done following the arrivals of Manor Solomon, Largie Ramazani, Ao Tanaka and Isaac Schmidt to finish the window with a flourish.