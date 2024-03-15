Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Farke is busy preparing his Leeds United side to take on Millwall at Elland Road this weekend. The Lions make the journey to West Yorkshire on Sunday and they'll fancy their chances of upsetting the odds after picking up three wins in their last four outings.

Leeds are in the middle of their own purple patch of form of course, having won 11 of their last 12 and they have the opportunity to leapfrog Leicester City and climb to the top of the Championship table this weekend. Ahead of the clash, the YEP takes a look at some of the biggest headlines out there.

Greenwood return 'unlikely'

Sam Greenwood looks set to be sold by Leeds United this summer, according to Football Insider. Greenwood has spent the majority of the campaign on loan at Middlesbrough, where he has made 30 league appearances and scored five goals along the way.

Boro have the option to buy Greenwood at the end of his loan for what is deemed to be a cut-price fee of just £1.5m, but there are question marks over that move due to the former England U21 international losing his place in Michael Carrick's starting XI in recent weeks. Carrick has reassured the 22-year-old that he is still part of his plans, though, and the club will be starting to mull over the possibility of adding Greenwood to their ranks permanently.

Whatever Boro decide, the report claims it's unlikely Greenwood will play for Leeds again as Daniel Farke strives to move on from the group of players currently out on loan. It seems the same fate awaits the likes of Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson, Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen.

Leeds can deliver psychological blow

Leapfrogging Leicester City in the Championship table could be 'massive' for Leeds United as they prepare to enter the final phase of the season. That's the belief of former White Carlton Palmer, who has stressed the importance of seeing off Millwall this weekend.

The opportunity comes as Leicester turn their focus away from the league to compete in the FA Cup against Chelsea and while they will obviously play their game in hand against Southampton at a later date, being knocked off their perch by Leeds could have knock-on effects at the King Power Stadium.

"This could be massive," Palmer told Football League World. "I thought Leicester were home and hosed - and going to win the league. But it could end up that both Ipswich Town and Leeds could overtake them for the first and second spots.

"It's a massive game for Leeds. It's psychologically just getting ahead and is a great chance for them at home against Millwall. Millwall are languishing in the bottom half of the table, although they've picked up since Neil Harris has gone back, winning three games out of their last four, so it's not going to be a walkover for Leeds by any means. But psychologically, at this point in the season, it is all about the points on board and not the games in hand."