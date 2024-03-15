Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United look set to be without just two players when they take on Millwall this Sunday afternoon. The Whites were missing four men last time out against Sheffield Wednesday, but Daniel Farke confirmed during his pre-match press conference on Friday that both Jamie Shackleton and Jaidon Anthony will be available this weekend.

Shackleton had been out with concussion while Anthony sat out the visit to Hillsborough for personal reasons. Their respective returns leaves Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas as the only two players occupying the treatment room at Thorp Arch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dallas' continued absence is down to the fractured femur he suffered while representing Leeds in the Premier League against Manchester City almost two years ago. Pascal Struijk, on the other hand, is facing up to what could be a pivotal period for him and his recovery from a groin issue.

Farke had previously expressed his hope that the Dutchman would be fit enough to return on the other side of the international break, but he is still missing some cartilage. As such, a decision must be made regarding the injury over the next 10 days with season-ending surgery now a possibility.

Millwall, on the other hand, look set to be without four players when they make the journey north. Attacking options Tom Bradshaw (Achilles) and Kevin Nisbet (hamstring) have both been ruled out through injury but Neil Harris has outlined his hope of seeing them return sooner rather than later.

Shaun Hutchinson and Aidomo Emakhu won't travel either having being ruled out until at least the other side of the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Bradders and Nizzy both see a specialist middle of next week, just for an update and to plan the following weeks,” Harris told the South London Press. “We’re hoping for good news on both centre-forwards, which would give me a better time guidance to know when they are going to be back involved in the group.

“Hutchy played 45 minutes on Monday (for the U21s). Adam Mayor and Romain Esse played 75 minutes and came through it very well, so they joined the training group on Wednesday.