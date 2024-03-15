'We followed him' - Leeds United youngster tipped for senior international future by national team coach
Joseph has officially declared for Spain this month, despite previously representing England at youth level this season and will join up with La Rojita following Leeds' game against Millwall this weekend.
Spain are scheduled to play Slovakia and Belgium, the latter in UEFA Under-21 European Championships qualifying, over the next fortnight which could see Cantabria-born Joseph make his debut at U21 level for the country of his birth.
Speaking in a press conference following the announcement of his squad, Spain U21 boss Santi Denia said of Joseph's inclusion: "Well, Mateo, I think he was already on a pre-list when he was Under-19. I was in charge of the Under-19 team when he was in Spain.
"From there he went to Leeds, to England, and well, we followed him up, knowing that he had played in a [U20] World Cup with England. From there we have continued monitoring and we believe that he can give us things. He is also playing for Leeds, the other day he scored two goals and is in a good moment.
"We also believe in Mateo for the future, not for the U-21, which is important in these two games, but for the future of the federation I think it can be important," Denia added, casting an opinion on Joseph's potential to one day represent the Spanish national team at senior level.
