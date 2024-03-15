Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Julian Nagelsmann has described Leeds United loanee Robin Koch as 'one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga', following his return to the Germany fold. Koch has received his first international call-up in almost three years this week as Germany step up their preparations for Euro 2024, which they will host this summer.

It comes on the back of his impressive form in the colours of Eintracht Frankfurt, who he joined on loan from Leeds last summer and will join permanently on a free transfer at the end of the campaign. Koch has made 33 appearances in all competitions this season, bagging four goals, as Frankfrurt push to qualify for European football once more.

He'll be keen to carry that form onto the international stage then, and stake his claim to be involved in the summer, as Germany take on France and the Netherlands in friendlies, with the latter game being played in familiar surroundings in Frankfurt. Nagelsmann is keen to take a closer look at him, too, and he believes Koch could be a huge asset for Germany.

“Robin has matured through his experience abroad," the Die Mannschaft boss said. "This also affects his personality. He speaks a lot, can coach and is currently one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga. He also takes on that role. Not automatically being in the first XI is a good thing. Robin will step on the gas in training, lead the way and push others. The selection is a reward for his development and his very solid season.”