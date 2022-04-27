Leeds United reportedly eyeing Championship ace as boss anticipates attacking push

As the countdown to the game against Pep Guardiola's side continues, we bring you all the latest key Whites headlines in one place through our Wednesday morning round up.

Whites reportedly eyeing Forest ace

Leeds United are reportedly set to join Brentford and Newcastle in the race to sign Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson but only if they secure Premier League survival and Forest miss out on promotion (Daily Mail)

TALENT: Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.

'A big part in our solutions' - Jesse Marsch sees attacking benefit of Leeds United star's return

The return of Kalvin Phillips will benefit Leeds United in the final third, according to Jesse Marsch.

Kalvin Phillips makes Manchester City promise and issues verdict on new formation after first Leeds United start under Jesse Marsch

Kalvin Phillips has revealed he is revelling in the new midfield formation he has been thrown into by new Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch.

'It's up to him' - Patrick Vieira's challenge for Leeds United star as Jesse Marsch adds assessment

Patrick Vieira says Leeds United have allowed Illan Meslier to grow in the Premier League but it's down to the player to ensure he reaches his potential.