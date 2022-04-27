The Premier League season continues to race towards its conclusion with the title race, top four battle and relegation fight all still alive.

Leeds United are close to securing their survival in the English top flight and could take another huge step this weekend with victory over bottom side Norwich City.

Head coach Jesse Marsch has picked up 11 points from a possible 15 and have appeared a more difficult side to break down and beat - boasting successive clean sheets for the first time since November.

“What I will be focusing on is the positives,” the American said.

“We certainly have more work to do and there’s some moments when we’re in man marking phases and trying to break out of that more and more.

“We’re asking the team to be more compact and that’s one of the reason’s we’re not giving up so many chances and so many goals. It’s because we’re not spread out all over the pitch and allowing the opponent to win balls and attack us straight down the middle.

“We’re more compact so that when we play we can create options, but when we lose it we can create some pressure.”

Away from the action on the pitch there is plenty going on behind the scenes as clubs continue their preparations for the upcoming transfer window.

Here are the transfer stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:

