Meslier's performance at Selhurst Park on Monday night was instrumental in denying Vieira's Crystal Palace all three points.

His late double save from Wilfried Zaha was the highlight for the young Frenchman, who was tested a number of times as the Eagles asserted their dominance over their visitors.

It was the second time this season that Meslier helped shut out Palace, having clawed the ball out of his goal at Elland Road back in November's 1-0 Elland Road win.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clean sheets had been hard to come by in 2022, however, until recently. Leeds' defensive frailties have made life difficult for Meslier at times this season and the rate at which goals were going in during Marcelo Bielsa's last four games in charge were a factor in the Argentine's sacking. Under new boss Jesse Marsch Leeds have been more compact and although they have still conceded chances - from wide areas particularly - and goals, this was Meslier's second clean sheet in succession. In all, it was his 25th as a Leeds player, at the tender age of 22.

One hundred and seven times capped French hero Vieria credits Leeds for giving Meslier the opportunity to develop in the top flight and puts the onus on the goalkeeper to become a star.

"He's still a young player, he's a French Under 21," said the Palace boss.

"He's got a lot of potential and he's playing in a team in the Premier League who have allowed him to grow as a player. Now it's up to him what he will do every day to reach his potential."

BIG POTENTIAL - Both Patrick Vieira and Jesse Marsch agree that Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has huge potential. Pic: Getty

As far as Vieira's opposite number is concerned, Meslier already is a star.

Marsch has waxed lyrical on the abilities of his number one and did so again on Monday night.

"I said this weeks ago, for me he's the best young goalkeeper that I've worked with," he said.

"It's always hard to make big statements like that [is he the best young keeper in world football] but you know when you look at the fact he plays for France Under 21s and he's in the mix for the national team moving forward, how good France is on the international stage, you can say that his talent is big."

Leeds' head coach admits that the technical detail of Meslier's performances is a matter for the club's goalkeeping coach Marcos Abad, but in general terms he's pleased with what he's getting from the youngster.

"I'm just trying to encourage him to be strong, confident and a good decision maker," said the American.