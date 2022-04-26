Phillips got his first start in more than four months against Crystal Palace on Monday night, finally making a full return from the hamstring injury he sustained in mid-December.

Leeds had initially hoped to have their star midfielder back in time for the Aston Villa clash at Elland Road in March but they exercised caution in re-introducing him.

At Selhurst Park he was unable to show the very best of himself but did produce his trademark physicality and defensive prowess, at times.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillips made his name as a defensive midfielder and enforcer under Marsch’s predecessor Marcelo Bielsa, who quickly identified that role for the Leeds lad and transformed him into a player who clamped down on opposition flair players and protected the back four.

Marsch, who was delighted to get Phillips into the starting line-up for the first time in his tenure, can see an attacking benefit from the 26-year-old’s presence once he adapts fully to Leeds’ new system.

“I think having Kalvin back can help us,” said the head coach.

“Having his first game back and playing in the new system from the start, he’ll understand his role and movements and ideas more and more. I think he can be a big part in our solutions in the build-up phase that can lead us and get our attacking players into more dangerous spots.”

BIG POSITIVE - Kalvin Phillips' return to the Leeds United side can help them find attacking solutions

Marsch and his men have picked up 11 points from a possible 15 to keep their heads above water, just, in the Premier League relegation battle. They have appeared a more difficult side to break down and beat and can boast successive clean sheets for the first time since November.

If there’s one criticism to be levelled at Leeds of late, it’s that their quality in possession has not been as it can be. Marsch admits there is room for improvement but is keen to keep sight of what is going well.

“What I will be focusing on is the positives,” he said.

“We certainly have more work to do and there’s some moments when we’re in man marking phases and trying to break out of that more and more.

“We’re asking the team to be more compact and that’s one of the reason’s we’re not giving up so many chances and so many goals. It’s because we’re not spread out all over the pitch and allowing the opponent to win balls and attack us straight down the middle.