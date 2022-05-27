Leeds United reportedly eye Croatian international forward as midfielder reveals Whites nerves

Here, our Friday morning round-up piece brings you all the current main Whites headlines in one place.

Brenden Aaronson's Leeds United transfer fee and contract length revealed as Whites confirm deal

Leeds United have reunited Jesse Marsch with £25m man Brenden Aaronson in the first transfer deal of the head coach's Elland Road tenure.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NEW RECRUIT: Leeds United's new USA international midfielder Brenden Aaronson, pictured in action for the United States in a World Cup qualifier against Canada last September. Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images.

Find out the full story of United finally landing a man they have wanted for some time HERE

'I was pacing and sweating' - £25m signing Brenden Aaronson reveals nerves over Leeds United fate

Brenden Aaronson was pacing up and down in a Vienna cafe when Leeds United sealed the win that, in turn, sealed his move to Elland Road.

Check out the first interview with the new £25m man with chief football writer Graham Smyth HERE

Whites reportedly eye Croatian international forward

Leeds United have reportedly reignited their bid to sign Dinamo Zagreb attacker Luka Ivanusec. Marcelo Bielsa was said to be a ‘big fan’ of the player, and the Whites were previously linked with a £12.7m swoop for the Croatian international. (Germanijak).

Read all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer gossip at our round-up piece HERE

Leeds United new boy checks in with Lionel Messi comparison and Champions League exploits

USA international midfielder Brenden Aaronson arrives at Leeds United having enjoyed an impressive start to his young career.

Read the lowdown on the midfielder's career so far and the Lionel Messi comparison that is made HERE

'I didn't want to come' - Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch outlines silver lining of sudden Elland Road invitation

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch hopes to take full advantage of the benefits his unexpected February arrival has given him.

Hear what the Whites boss has had to say and his initial reticence about arriving earlier than planned HERE

Former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa offers advice to ex-colleague at Whites

Carlos Corberan has revealed the recent advice offered to him by his former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa ahead of Huddersfield Town's bid for glory in the Championship play-off final.