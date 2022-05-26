Completing a move from RB Salzburg and signing a five-year deal, the 21-year-old links up with Marsch again having played for him at the Austrian club in 2021. The deal will be ratified on July 1 and is subject to international clearance and a work permit.

The youngster flew into the UK yesterday and completed his medical this morning before finalising the deal earlier today at Elland Road. Leeds initially tried to buy him in January, making two official bids, the last of which amounted to around £20m, but Salzburg held firm on their insistence that he would see out the season with them.

Leeds were not to be denied, however and soon reached agreement on a deal that would take place once the 2021/22 campaign was complete. And by securing Premier League safety with their final day win at Brentford, the Whites were able to pull the trigger on the first signing of the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaronson is an attacking midfielder who can operate centrally or fill one of the narrow winger roles in Marsch's system.

A native of New Jersey, Aaronson has already accrued 18 international caps for the United States men's national team and 122 senior club appearances with Philadelphia Union and Salzburg, with whom he played 10 Champions League games.

He leaves Salzburg after 65 games, scoring 13 goals and making 15 more.

In Austria, Aaronson lifted two Bundesliga titles and the Austrian Cup, twice, while at international level he celebrated a CONCACAF Nations League title with USMNT.

FRESH FACE - Leeds United have spent around £25m on RB Salsburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson, a 21-year-old American international who has played for Jesse Marsch. Pic: LUFC