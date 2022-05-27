After securing the Whites’ Premier League status with victory at Brentford, Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch revealed that he was doubtful about taking on the job at Elland Road.

The American was a likely candidate to succeed Marcelo Bielsa at the close of the 2021/2022 season, but the sacking of the former United manager forced the move to progress quickly.

In February, Marsch was offered the chance to take charge of a team in crisis with the huge mandate of steering them clear of relegation - and he wasn’t completely sure whether or not to accept.

“I knew there was an opportunity when Victor [Orta, director of football] asked me to come at a time that I, frankly, didn’t want to come,” Marsch said.

“From the beginning, when Victor asked me to come - at first I was like ‘no’. Then I thought about it for 24 hours and it was an opportunity.”

The Whites wrapped up their first signing of the summer transfer window on Thursday, with USA international Brenden Aaronson joining the club on a permanent basis from RB Salzburg.

