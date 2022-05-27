Former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa offers advice to ex-colleague at Whites

Corberan spent two years under Bielsa at Elland Road as both under-23s boss and assistant to the Whites head coach as part of the Argentine's coaching staff.

Corberan departed the Whites in July 2020 to become head coach of Championship outfit Huddersfield Town and two years later the Terriers are just one game away from promotion to the Premier League.

Town will take on Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon in the Wembley play-off final and former Whites boss Bielsa has continually been in touch with his former colleague Corberan to offer his support.

ADVICE: From former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, above, to an ex-Whites colleague. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

"I have spoken to him a lot, we spoke in the last week, we spent a good time talking," said Corberan.

"He is someone who always gave me the best support, and since I began managing Huddersfield he has been giving me a lot.

"And in different moments, such as in the first year when we were suffering, and maybe now the team is in a good position.

"He was watching our games, he will watch the play-off games.

“The best advice that he gave me is to have analysed the (Forest) team with me over the past few weeks.

“Sometimes as a coach you cannot give any particular advice. I was learning a lot after having two years with him, facing a similar situation.

“It’s not with words. I’ve learned a lot from Marcelo with his behaviours and it’s true in some moments we talk about the team, how we see things, the players, the levels. That’s all, but it’s a lot.