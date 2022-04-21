Leeds United reportedly considered Real Madrid legend, Arsenal ace lifts lid on Whites past

As the countdown to the Eagles clash continues, we bring you all the latest key Whites headlines in one place here with our Thursday morning round-up.

Whites reportedly considered move for Real Madrid and Spain legend

Reports from Spain claim that Leeds United considered a move for Spain and Real Madrid legend Raul, before picking Jesse Marsch to succeed Marcelo Bielsa as manager. Raul is currently managing Los Blancos’ Castilla youth side. (Marca).

FOCUSED: Leeds United's young centre back Charlie Cresswell ahead of Friday night's clash against Manchester City's under-23s at Elland Road. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Former Leeds United loanee lifts lid on disappointment of almost-breakthrough under Marcelo Bielsa

Former Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah has opened up about the cruel twist of fate which denied him his big chance at Elland Road.

'No one's like Leeds United' - Charlie Cresswell on huge Manchester City game as record nears

Whether or not Charlie Cresswell plays in front of a record crowd against Manchester City on Friday, he won't take the Leeds United support for granted.

The Whites are hopeful of breaking the 17,525 record attendance, set by a May 2017 Merseyside derby, when their Under 23s host the young Citizens and ticket sales broke the 16,000 mark on Tuesday night.

Mateusz Klich confirms Leeds United suspicion as Premier League safety beckons

Anyone who says they're not paying attention to the Premier League table is lying, according to Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich.

Brave Jesse Marsch experiment pays off as hidden Leeds United switch confirms end to Marcelo Bielsa era

Leeds United have become the Premier League's most effective pressing side since Jesse Marsch's appointment as head coach.