Leeds' decision to unseat the revered and respected Marcelo Bielsa seven weeks ago was divisive and emotive. The club's supporters were torn over the Argentine's sacking, with many imploring the Elland Road hierarchy to afford the 66-year-old until the end of the season to transform the club's fortunes.

However, with an increasing threat of relegation and a slide in the level of performances, results on the pitch were not forthcoming.

In Bielsa's place, the club installed American head coach Jesse Marsch. The former RB Leipzig boss promised to evolve the team's style of play and plug a defensive leak which had seen the Whites concede a record number of Premier League goals during a single calendar month.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During Marsch's first six matches, Leeds have accrued 10 points and the team appear back on the straight and narrow. Crucially, they are eight points clear of the anxiety-inducing relegation zone, with an Everton-shaped buffer between themselves and Burnley, currently entrenched in bottom-three peril.

Under Bielsa, Leeds were hailed for their energetic, never-say-die approach. Last season, as per FBRef.com, no Premier League team attempted more pressures than the Whites, meaning Bielsa's players tried to retrieve possession more often than any of their opponents.

Despite this considerable level of exertion, the Whites' success rate of 29.6 per cent situated them in mid-table for their pressing effectiveness. In short, the team were energetic, but not exactly efficient.

Prior to Marsch's appointment in late February, Leeds' pressing success in the Premier League this season had been a similar 29.0 per cent. During three of Bielsa's last four matches in charge, Leeds' pressing success fell below this average, plunging to just 18.2 per cent in the 4-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road, according to StatsBomb; a game which spelled the end for Bielsa.

BOLD MOVE - Leeds United replaced a man idolised by fans in Marcelo Bielsa, with a man whose style they felt made for a smooth transition, in Jesse Marsch. Pic: Getty

Since Marsch's appointment, the 48-year-old has attempted to revolutionise the way Leeds operate when they do not have the ball. Leeds were accustomed to a man-for-man approach under Bielsa. With Marsch, the style has been modified whereby several players converge on the opponent in possession. As a result, Leeds have posted a greater pressing success rate than any other team in the Premier League. At 34.8 per cent, Leeds have surpassed Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester City, Liverpool and Southampton who are each renowned for their high-pressing and tenacity out of possession.

Admittedly, this has been observed over a six-game period, against lesser opponents than the average quality of the Premier League. This suggests a small regression is likely in Leeds' pressing success over a 38-game season, but under Marsch, this figure should remain high due to his style. For example: if an opponent forfeits possession as a result of the pressure applied by multiple Leeds players, this will count as a successful pressing action for each of the players engaged in the attempt to retrieve the ball.

A successful pressing action is defined as: "gaining possession within five seconds of applying pressure", as per FBRef. This can be achieved by tackling, intercepting a pass or the opponent being forced into kicking the ball out of play.

Following his side's 1-1 draw with Southampton at the beginning of April, Marsch quipped in his post-match press conference that he felt his team's performance exhibited their 'best counter-pressing by far'. That day, Leeds had been successful with 38.6 per cent of their pressures. A week later, his side would go one better, forcing Watford into giving up possession with 40.4 per cent of their attempted pressures.

MARSCHBALL - Leeds United have changed the way they pressure opponents under new boss Jesse Marsch

Marsch has on several occasions stressed the amount of time he has spent in the video room at Thorp Arch, lecturing his players on the tenets of his footballing philosophy. These early signs indicate the squad are buying into his way of playing. Statistics aside, the hidden seed change in Leeds' style reflects an encouraging trend: the team are adapting to Marsch's methods and still managing to glean positive results.