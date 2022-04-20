Leeds United currently sit eight points clear of the Premier League's relegation zone with six matches remaining this season.

The Whites have claimed ten points from the last twelve available, with victories over Norwich City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford. Sandwiched in between those much-needed results was a 1-1 draw with Southampton at Elland Road to complete the double-figure points haul.

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich grins during his pre-match warm-up

Midfielder Mateusz Klich has featured in each of the last four matches, often starting in a deeper role than he has typically been used in recent seasons.

Marcelo Bielsa tended to deploy the Polish international in a more attacking function, compared to new head coach Jesse Marsch, but Klich insists he is getting to grips with the new way of playing.

Speaking to the BBC, Klich said: "It's more ball and zone-orientated instead of man so it is a bit different but we practice every day, the manager tells you what to do and it gets easier and I think I'm getting better and better.

"Before Marcelo, everyone had played zonal so it's not like we'd never played that. Even in the national team, I don't play man-to-man, I play zonal as well," the 31-year-old added.

Upon Marsch's arrival, the threat of relegation was more pressing, however with a palatable 32 points accrued and 18 still up for grabs, Leeds are nearing mathematical safety.

Klich is not resting on his laurels, though: "We need a couple more points to stay up. We're safe when we're officially 100% going to stay up," he insisted.

"If someone tells you they don't look at the table, they do look at the table. We need to focus on ourselves and our games are the most important ones but if the teams behind us lose games it helps us.

"Everyone looks at the table," Klich added, confirming the suspicion among football supporters that players do in fact keep one eye on results of other teams and their respective positions.

This is despite repeated assurances by managers and players that teams - particularly those embroiled in a race for the title, top four or those vying to remain in the division - focus on nothing other than their own fortunes.

The Polish international, who is currently the eldest member of the playing squad, has gained a reputation for authenticity on social media, while also expressing his disdain for PR companies who run footballers' Twitter accounts.

Klich has recently made a comeback to the popular social media platform after receiving abuse, largely from anonymous accounts, earlier in the season.

Returning to the fore on and off the pitch, Klich appears increasingly suited to his tweaked midfield role under Marsch.