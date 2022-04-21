Leeds United will look to take another step closer to Premier League survival on Monday, when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

As things stand, the Whites are eight points clear of the relegation zone with five games to play, and will look to guarantee their survival well before their final match of the season against Brentford.

Last time out, Leeds picked up a 3-0 win away to Watford, with Raphinha, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison all getting on the scoresheet at Carrow Road.

When the Whites last played the Eagles, back in November, Raphinha secured a vital three points for his side four minutes into stoppage time, scoring a penalty in the 94th minute of the match to send the home supporters into hysteria at Elland Road.

Speaking ahead of their next game, Leeds ace Mateusz Klich said: “We need a couple more points to stay up. We're safe when we're officially 100% going to stay up.

“If someone tells you they don't look at the table, they do look at the table. We need to focus on ourselves and our games are the most important ones but if the teams behind us lose games it helps us. Everyone looks at the table.”

Discussing the differences between former boss Marcelo Bielsa and Marsch’s approach to football, Klich revealed:

“It’s more ball and zone-orientated instead of man so it is a bit different but we practice every day, the manager tells you what to do and it gets easier and I think I’m getting better and better.

“Before Marcelo, everyone had played zonal so it’s not like we’d never played that. Even in the national team, I don’t play man-to-man, I play zonal as well.”

