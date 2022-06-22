Leeds United are making good progress on their summer transfer plans.

Jesse Marsch will already feel he has a stronger team following the captures of the likes of Marc Roca and Brenden Aaronson.

The Whites board promised to invest to improve the squad this summer, and they are already delivering, with more incomings likely.

The one big obstacle is potential departures, with the likes of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha being linked with moves away this summer.

Marsch and the club’s recruitment staff would have a tricky time replacing either of those two players, let alone both.

But they may have to attempt it, and as the efforts go on behind the scenes, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Raphinha bid rejected

Leeds are said to have rejected a bid for Raphinha.

The Brazilian is being heavily linked with a move away from Elland Road, and Arsenal are said to be pushing for a deal after Barcelona’s interest reportedly cooled.

According to The Athletic, the Gunners made an offer for Raphinha, but it “fell well below Leeds’ valuation”.

The Whites swiftly rejected the offer, able to hold out for the fee they want this summer.

Phillips bids

Leeds are also said to have received bids for Phillips over recent days.

A report from Football Insider claims Aston Villa and West Ham have both expressed an interest in signing the midfielder, both submitting bids.

The report doesn’t mention the value of the bids, or indeed whether bid have been rejected or not, but it does say Manchester City remain favourites.

It’s claimed City are ‘in contact’ over a deal for Phillips and that they hold the financial advantage.

Leeds are likely to stand firm over Phillips, just like the Raphinha deal, to get the very most for one of their most talented players.