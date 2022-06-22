Leeds United star Raphinha's predicted club after summer window and chance of staying at Whites

Arsenal produced the first offer of the summer window for the Whites winger on Tuesday evening but the bid fell well short of United's valuation of the 26-year-old Selecao star and was rejected.

The Gunners are expected to return with another improved offer and reports have also suggested that Tottenham Hotspur are ready to submit a bid of £50m plus £10m in add-ons.

But Barcelona have long been touted as Raphinha's most likely and preferred next destination although the Spanish giants are yet to submit a bid and have financial issues to deal with.

A host of other big clubs have also been linked with Raphinha, notably Chelsea of late, but the Whites ace still has two years left on his current deal which runs until the summer of 2024.

With the ball now rolling in terms of bids, this is how the bookmakers see the situation unfolding based on the betting market of Raphinha's club after the summer transfer window.

Going by those odds, this is where the bookies think Raphinha will end up and the 'chance' of him staying at Leeds as we run through the least likely to most likely clubs to benefit from his services next.

1. Manchester City (least likely) Odds: 80-1.

2. Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 50-1.

3. Real Madrid Odds: 50-1.

4. Bayern Munich Odds: 40-1.