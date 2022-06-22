Raphinha's representative was pictured alongside newly-elected Barcelona club president Joan Laporta this week as the Leeds United player's future remains up in the air.

Arsenal became the first club to lodge an official bid with Leeds on Tuesday, June 21, but were quickly rebuffed.

The offer submitted did not meet Leeds' valuation of the player and was therefore swiftly rejected, however it is not expected to be Arsenal's final offer for the player.

Front-runners for most of 2022, Barcelona still appears Raphinha's most likely destination this summer, despite their well-documented financial issues.

The club are burdened by over €1 billion of debt, including sizeable loan obligations, but have recently agreed to raise up to €600 million with the sale of future broadcast rights and merchandising rights at Camp Nou.

Along with Ousmane Dembele's departure later this month, this could facilitate Barcelona submitting an appropriate offer for the 25-year-old Brazil international.

Raphinha's agent Deco upon signing for Barcelona as a player in 2004 (Photo credit: CESAR RANGEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Cules' case for signing the Leeds attacker has only been strengthened by the emergence of a recent photograph showing Raphinha's agent and former Portugal international Deco sat across from Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

Laporta was previously in charge at Camp Nou when Deco originally signed for Barcelona as a player in 2004.

The pair are understood to have been in communication during the summer transfer period regarding Raphinha's future.

Spanish outlet Marca have reported that Raphinha remains relaxed over the current transfer saga, and despite Arsenal's rejected bid, is content to wait for Barcelona's opening offer.