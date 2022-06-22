Leeds' transfer priorities this summer have largely been achieved before a ball has been kicked in pre-season.

Midfield reinforcements in Brenden Aaronson and Marc Roca have been acquired without delay, whilst attacking full-back Rasmus Kristensen has joined the club, mitigating the loss of Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling who are set to miss the beginning of next season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other transfers remain in the pipeline as director of football Victor Orta looks to add a centre-forward, and will need to replace Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips if the decision is taken to sell the standout pair.

Goalkeeper is another area which some sections of the fanbase feel needs supplementing, despite Illan Meslier's omnipresence last season.

The 22-year-old stopper is backed up by 21-year-old Kristoffer Klaesson and amid reports that Leeds attempted to sign ex-West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph in January, it seems the club hierarchy thinks similarly.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are close to adding 30-year-old Nick Pope to their first-team group as Eddie Howe bolsters his squad in key positions ahead of the new season.

LIMBO: Leeds stopper Kiko Casilla still has one year remaining on his contract (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

The Burnley 'keeper will set the Magpies back £10 million, which may be a figure Leeds are unwilling to part with for a custodian not guaranteed minutes.

Pope is expected to compete for the No. 1 spot with the slightly older Martin Dubravka at St James' Park, but once the transfer is ratified, Howe will have three able Premier League goalkeepers to pick from.

Leeds on the other hand have relied on youth between the sticks, since Meslier acceded to Kiko Casilla's post two years ago.

The Spaniard remains on Leeds' books but the insertion of a buy option in his season-long loan to Elche last year signified the veteran goalkeeper had little future at Elland Road.

A permanent move to the Spanish club does not appear forthcoming, therefore Casilla will be contracted to Leeds for one more season, unless an agreement can be reached to end his time at the club permanently, or he is loaned out once again.

Italian club SSC Bari are on the verge of completing a permanent deal for young Leeds 'keeper Elia Caprile this week. He is expected to sign a three-year deal at Stadio San Nicola, as per DiMarzio.

This leaves Dani van den Heuvel, a Dutch Under-19 international as Leeds' third-choice goalkeeper based at Thorp Arch.

In the event of an injury to Meslier, Leeds would be left with two goalkeepers whose Premier League experience is limited to one 35-minute appearance, provided Casilla is not retained.