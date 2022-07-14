Leeds United ‘refusing’ to give up on transfer amid ‘intensifying talks’

Leeds United are stepping up their preparations for the new season in Australia.

The Whites are already off the mark with their first summer win, beating Brisbane Roar on Thursday thanks to goals from Joe Gelhardt and Dan James.

Results mean little at this stage of the summer, but Jesse Marsch will take plenty of positives from the first game Down Under.

Leeds will face Aston Villa next up, taking on their Premier League rivals on Saturday, meanwhile, work will continue behind the scenes as Marsch looks to navigate the summer transfer window.

The Whites have already been very active in this window, but key departures mean they may not be done just yet.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Striker talks

Leeds are said to be ‘intensifying’ negotiations in a bid to sign Arnaud Kalimuendo.

According to L’Equipe via SportsWitness, the PSG striker is the subject of interest from Leeds and Newcastle, but it is the former pushing hardest for a deal.

The report claims the Whites are seeking a £21.2million deal, with an upfront payment of £18.6million.

According to the report, Leeds will still have some work to do should they agree a deal with PSG.

It’s claimed Kalimuendo is not totally convinced about making the move to Elland Road.

De Ketelaere latest

Links with Club Brugge star Charles De Ketelaere just won’t go away despite reports AC Milan are closing in on a deal.

Leeds are still said to be chasing a deal, despite facing an uphill battle, and The Athletic say the Whites can fully finance the forward’s lofty demands.

Phil Hay said on his podcast: “They are – and have been – hugely keen on Charles De Ketelaere. They can meet Brugge’s terms, they can meet his personal terms as well.

“The problem is that it’s become no secret at all that De Ketelaere wants to go to AC Milan. That’s his club of choice, his move of choice.

“And it does feel a little like Milan are creeping towards being able to pay what Brugge want them to pay. I spoke to someone this morning (Wednesday, 13 July) in Belgium who said it still isn’t agreed at that end yet and it isn’t done.