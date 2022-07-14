Leeds United defeated A-League side Brisbane Roar at the Cbus Super Stadium on Thursday courtesy of first-half goals from Daniel James and Joe Gelhardt.
The Australian side pegged Leeds back but were unable to find a leveller as United’s pre-season tour Down Under got off to a winning start.
Leeds wore their new home shirt for the first time as Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Darko Gyabi, Luis Sinisterra and Tyler Adams all made their unofficial debuts for the club.
Here are Graham Smyth’s full-time player ratings for the Whites.
1. Bamford returns
Patrick Bamford made a return to the pitch in Leeds' pre-season friendly win over Brisbane Roar (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
Photo: Bradley Kanaris
2. Kristoffer Klaesson - 7
Stayed alert in a game that rarely needed him. Made one excellent save, punched a corner clear. Just the one poor pass out that invited any pressure (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)
Photo: Albert Perez
3. Rasmus Kristensen - 7
Solid for the most part, only troubled once in the first half. Added width, got on the ball lots and used it wisely. Unable to create a huge amount of danger (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
Photo: Bradley Kanaris
4. Robin Koch - 7
Physically dominant in the main, read a number of situations well, good on the ball. Couldn't keep the Roar out completely. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)
Photo: Albert Perez