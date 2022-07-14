Five Leeds United debuts and star returns as youngster shines for Whites against Brisbane Roar

Summer signings Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen both started whilst fellow new arrivals Luis Sinisterra, Darko Gyabi and Tyler Adams all came on from the bench.

Sinisterra was brought on after half an hour for Dan James who had already bagged a goal and an assist to put Jesse Marsch's side 2-0 up inside 24 minutes.

James, playing on the right wing, rifled home a fierce effort just inside the right hand post from the edge of the area after 22 minutes following a through ball from Adam Forshaw.

WINNING START: Joe Gelhardt, centre, hugs Dan James to celebrate putting Leeds United 2-0 up against Brisbane Roar. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.

Two minutes later, the Wales international dinked in a cross for 20-year-old striker Joe Gelhardt who produced a terrific leap and bullet header finish at the far post.

Jack Harrison, who was playing at left back, then saw an effort cleared off the line but Roar pulled a goal back just before the interval through trialist Joe Knowles as Leeds failed to clear a counter despite a block from Pascal Struijk.

Adams and Gyabi were among the Whites substitutes brought on at the break, the pair replacing Forshaw and Marc Roca in the midfield double pivot as part of a 4-2-3-1.

Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford was then brought on with half an hour left, replacing the excellent young star Gelhardt after the young striker had curled a lovely effort just wide.

Bamford wore the captain's armband on his Whites return in front of fans but Leeds had to fend off Roar pressure and United were indebted to one particularly fine save from 'keeper Kristoffer Klaesson to tip a shot from Jay O'Shea just wide.

Back at the other end, Bamford went close to getting on the scoresheet when glancing a header just wide.

Diego Llorente then failed to convert a free header from a corner and 16-year-old Archie Gray was brought on for the final nine minutes when replacing Adams.

From another corner, Pascal Struijk flashed a header just wide whilst Gray quickly made an impact in the middle of the park.

Bamford then went close once again through a neat turn and low strike from the edge of the box which was tipped just wide.